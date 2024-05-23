Excitement builds for Bulawayo Arts Festival 2023: A week of cultural celebrations

Sipepisiwe Moyo,[email protected]

The Bulawayo Arts Festival, an annual celebration held during the first week of June each year to commemorate the establishment of Bulawayo as a town is gearing up to hold its fifth edition.

Since 2019, the festival has been held to showcase the city’s rich cultural heritage and diversity while promoting it as a tourist destination.

The festival will feature a variety of activities including musical shows, dance performances, and exhibitions.

This year’s festivities will kick off on June 1 with the Bulawayo Day Carnival at 10am at the City Hall car park, followed by the KoNtuthu Legends Concert at 2pm. This concert will celebrate local legends through music.

On the second day, June 2, the celebration heads to Stanley Hall with performances from Black Umfolosi presenting Kulture Kasi featuring the Bulawayo Choristers at 5pm. Meanwhile, the Large City Hall will host a free Gospel Explosion Power of Praise Concert starting at 3pm.

High school students are also catered for with a High School Spelling Bee event scheduled for June 3 at 10 am. Additionally, Stanley Square will host a two-day dance workshop on the same day which will end on June 4, aiming to explore dance through the lens of culture.