Excitement builds for the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival finale

The stage is set for the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival taking place at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo tomorrow, starting at 11 am.

Gango Dance Outfit, a group from the final’s host province, is raring to go. The group is eager to compete and showcase their talent, aiming to put their province on the map.

With the competition being held under the theme Tamba Tione, Gida Sibone!, the talented dance group is poised to capitalise on their home advantage.

Molly Chirume, one of the Gango founders, urged the people of Masvingo to come out in large numbers to support them.

“We’re very happy to be at home and to host this year’s national finals. We encourage the Masvingo community to come in huge numbers to support us. We’re more than prepared for the competition and hope not to disappoint our fans. We’ll perform the Mbakumba dance, which originates from Masvingo,” she said.

Competing against Gango will be Khaya Arts (Bulawayo), Nyaungwe Dance Group (Mashonaland East), Bolamba Performing Arts (Matabeleland South), Dzimbahwe Nengoma (Mashonaland Central), Pezhuba Pachena (Matabeleland North), Culture Warriors (Harare), Mkango (Midlands), Dapuraunanzva Arts Ensemble (Manicaland), and Budiriro Arts (Mashonaland West).

Khaya Arts ensemble said they are equally geared to compete at the finals. The group’s director, Future Dube, shared that they have fine-tuned their performance.

“We’re prepared for the competition and the team spirit is very high. We’ll be performing the Muchongoyo dance, the same dance we’ve showcased before, but with some new additions and polishing. It feels great to represent our city at the national level; it’s a milestone in itself.

“It gives hope and inspiration to up-and-coming artists as well. We promise an electrifying performance and a high level of discipline during and after our performance to showcase our culture,” said Dube.

Daparaunanzva Arts Ensemble, 2022 national winners representing Manicaland province, are hoping to be named ultimate winners again. The group will use their experience to fight to be crowned champions.

Hwange-based dance outfit Pezhuba Pachena, making their third appearance at the national finals, also have high hopes of winning this time around and raising the Matabeleland North province flag.

Bolamba Performing Arts director, Africa Mathe said they will utilise the platform to popularise Matabeleland South province, particularly the Sotho culture from a rural and modern setup.

“We’ve been busy preparing for this day. We’ll present the Setape dance, which depicts the way of living of the Sotho people found in Zimbabwe, Botswana, Swaziland and South Africa. This is a great opportunity to advertise our work and gain exposure for our team members. We promise to deliver what we have practiced to our best,” said Mathe.

Nyaungwe Arts Productions group from Murewa in Mashonaland East, through one of their members Tendai Muchapondwa, said they will ride on their provincial championship win for the fifth time.

“As an outfit, we have won the competition five times in our province, giving us the skills to be competitive at the national level. We hope to make our followers proud this year. We aim to be a force to reckon with and enter the competition with confidence to excel,” said Muchapondwa.

Midlands representative, Mkango’s manager, Robson Banda, said they have been rehearsing intensively and want to use their performance to enhance the fight against drug abuse.

The prizes for the top groups are: first prize: US$15 000, second prize: US$10 000 and third prize: US$7 500.

Attendees will be treated to a double dose of entertainment as Jah Prayzah, Killer T and Tocky Vibes have been lined up to perform at the after-party. Entrance will be free for all who are above the age of 18.

The 2024 edition is being held under the theme Tamba Tione, Gida Sibone! The competition, held in collaboration with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association, promises an exhilarating display of talent and cultural pride.

