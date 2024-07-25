Exciting showdown on the cards

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

IT may well sound a little over-the-top to say, but a win for Chicken Inn against FC Platinum this afternoon will show they are capable of winning the big ones and remain a team to beat in this league despite a recent bad run.

The Gamecocks had gone for six games without a win when they beat Arenel Movers 1-0 at Luveve, courtesy of a strike from Brian Muza last weekend.

There is much one victory after a bad patch can do in football.

For the Gamecocks, last weekend’s victory could be the turnaround they needed as a team to get their act together going forward.

Chicken Inn coach, Joey Antipas is hoping his troops will come to the party and take away three points against FC Platinum.

“It’s a big game. We are playing the log leaders who are in top form. They are playing good football, which is why they are on top of the table. We have to pull up our socks in this game if we are to upstage them. We have a full squad to choose from, so we expect a good game of football. Hopefully, we will be at our best tomorrow.

“The victory in the derby this past weekend was a huge relief for us, especially after going through a tough patch. It was good, we managed to grind a positive result. We want to take things from there,” said Antipas.

Warriors goalkeeper, Donovan Bernard, Itai Mabunu, Arthur Chinda and captain Xolani Ndlovu will be key to the outcome of this match as they face a Juan Mutudza and Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya inspired FC Platinum.

Norman Mapeza who has loads of respect for Joey Antipas, will take a cautious approach to this match.

The win against Bulawayo Chiefs, Mapeza believes could be the catalyst. Chicken Inn’s confidence levels are up.

Mapeza knows Chicken Inn have quality in their reserves and won’t be pushovers.

“We started training on Monday as we decided to give the boys some rest on Sunday, everything is going on well. We are playing a very good team. Of Course, they have not been getting some positive results of late but they are a quality team and we know Antipas has been in this industry for some time and he knows exactly what he is doing. They won the Bulawayo derby this past weekend, so they are high in confidence. What is important for us is to keep our momentum. The most important thing for us is to have consistency in our matches,” said Mapeza.

A great game of football looks on the cards as both teams have formidable players and it is the quality that should give fans’ their money’s worth.

The players admit that the team has had a difficult season, but they are confident of turning things around against FC Platinum.

FC Platinum is unbeaten in the last 10 matches, winning seven of those games and managing three stalemates.

Gamecocks captain, Xolani Ndlovu says they need to be clinical in front of goal and they need to use home-ground advantage if they are to get a result against the Platinum miners.

“We are playing a side with talented players, which makes it a not-so-easy game. They also have experience in their ranks. Our advantage is that we are playing at home and we need to take the chances that will come our way,” said Ndlovu.

Midfielder, Michael Charamba believes their derby victory over Arenel has been a confidence booster and should they collect maximum points today, the boys will be further encouraged going forward.

“We won our last game and l think the confidence in the camp is high after that game. Winning against FC Platinum will further boost the confidence going into the other games that will follow after that one,” said Charamba.

Defender, Itai Mabunu also weighed in on the matter. He echoed similar sentiments saying they need to be clinical and take their chances.

“It’s a big game for us. We are playing at home and we can’t leave anything to chance. We have to make sure that we are calm and wait to take our chances,” said Mabunu.

In this mid-season transfer window, Chicken Inn has so far captured unheralded striker, Albert “Zouma” Nyamutsaka, Miguel Feldman and Kudzi Dzingwe.

Aged 27, Nyamutsaka previously played for Zifa Northern Region Division One side Golden Eagles. He also had a brief stint at Gaborone United of Botswana.

In other matches on today, Chegutu Pirates will welcome Manica Diamonds at Baobab Stadium while Dynamos will be entertaining Yadah Stars at Rufaro Stadium.

Fixtures Today

Chicken Inn v FC Platinum (Luveve Stadium), Chegutu Pirates v Manica Diamonds (Baobab), Dynamos v Yadah (Rufaro Stadium)

