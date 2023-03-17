Exclusive launch for Aphiwe and Sobancane’s debut album

Normal

0

false

false

false

EN-GB

X-NONE

X-NONE

/* Style Definitions */

table.MsoNormalTable

{mso-style-name:”Table Normal”;

mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;

mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;

mso-style-noshow:yes;

mso-style-priority:99;

mso-style-parent:””;

mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt;

mso-para-margin-top:0in;

mso-para-margin-right:0in;

mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt;

mso-para-margin-left:0in;

line-height:107%;

mso-pagination:widow-orphan;

font-size:11.0pt;

font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif;

mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri;

mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin;

mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri;

mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;

mso-fareast-language:EN-US;}

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE much-anticipated launch of Aphiwe and Sobancane’s debut album titled Imibuzo is set to be conducted exclusively as it will only be open to 50 invited guests.

The launch has been slated for April 15 at Chanza Gardens, Hebron suburb in Plumtree.

After the local, another will take place in South Africa on April 22 at Waqala Carwash in Johannesburg where the duo will be supported by Mfana KaJobe.

The duo’s manager, Handy said: “The album is now complete. It was recorded in Bulawayo by award-winning producer Nash and will be released with one music video on the day of the launch in Zimbabwe. Social media influencer Joyful Ncube who’s based in South Africa is the one coordinating the South African launch.”

He said the album is definitely going to play popular as it is one that most will be able to relate to due to Sobancane’s compositions that are from the heart.

“I’m very excited about this album because it’s beautifully written. The seven songs are nothing, but hits. Sobancane is a gifted writer and one thing that I’ve noticed is that he writes about his daily experiences. That’s why most of the songs carry so much pain.

“Aphiwe gives life to the music with his eloquent and powerful voice,” said Handy. – @mthabisi_mthire