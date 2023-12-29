Exclusive Management gets Chiefs signature

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

RECENTLY established marketing agency Exclusive Management has announced a partnership with Bulawayo Chiefs FC, one of Zimbabwe’s most promising football clubs.

Interestingly, the agency is run by Thulani “Javas” Sibanda who recently left his post as Bulawayo Chiefs communications officer to start up his project.

The collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for both organisations as they strive to elevate the club’s brand presence and enhance its commercial opportunities.

As the official Media and Marketing Partner of Bulawayo Chiefs FC, Exclusive Management will leverage its expertise in media relations, strategic marketing, and brand development to support the club’s growth objectives.