Exclusive pictures of SADC Summit main venue

Wilson Kakurira

The New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden will be the main venue for the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit to be held on 17 August in Harare.

The SADC Summit will be held under the theme: “Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC”.

President Mnangagwa will assume the Chairmanship of the regional bloc.

The Summit is held every year and is attended by Heads of State and Government from the 16 SADC Member States namely, Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.