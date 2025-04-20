Exhibitors make final preparations ahead of 65th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

Zimpapers Business Hub

EXHIBITORS were hard at work on Sunday putting final touches on their pavilions in preparation for the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

Running from Monday to Saturday, the annual exhibition is one of the country’s premier trade and investment platforms, attracting local, regional and international players across various sectors.

This year’s Sapphire Edition, held under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape,” underscores ZITF’s pivotal role in promoting industrial growth, economic integration and strategic partnerships that drive Zimbabwe’s development agenda.