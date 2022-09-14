Expats face-off in last 8

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

EXPATRIATES Nilton Terroso and Baltemar Brito face off for the first time on Sunday in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final clash pitting their teams Bulawayo Chiefs and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium.

Terroso, who has dual citizenship for Portugal and Canada was the first to arrive in Zimbabwe when he joined Chiefs in October last year before the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League kickoff.

Brazil-born Brito only joined Highlanders in June and has only been in charge of 11 matches, 10 Premiership matches and a first round Chibuku Super Cup clash against Triangle United.

The arrival of both coaches brought excitement to their respective clubs as they have impressive resumes, with Terroso having worked under current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær when he was in charge of Cardiff City in 2014.

Brito on the other hand was assistant coach to Jose Mourinho at Chelsea between 2004 and 2007, winning two English Premier League titles in the 2004/05 and 2005/06.

The 43-year-old Terroso has 15 years coaching experience, while Brito, who seems to be getting his formulae right at Bosso having gone for a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions has been at the dugout for 35 years.

The question is will Brito’s coaching experience over Terroso count or will it come to naught as both gaffers have been presented with an opportunity to salvage their season and end with a trophy since they are out of the championship race?

When Brito arrived at Bosso, Highlanders were on position 10 with 23 points after 17 games and found Chiefs ninth on 26 points.

Bosso are on position four with 44 points while Chiefs are 10th with 36 points. In the last 10 matches, Brito has collected 21 points from a possible 30, while Terroso’s Chiefs have only managed 10 points.

Terroso is not reading much into his team’s unconvincing performances in the league and says pride is all they will fight for.

“Chibuku Super Cup is a different competition. Playing Highlanders for us is to a certain extent a little bit of pride as well. Like I’ve said in previous weeks, we’re starting to rub shoulders with the big boys, we’re still babies in that sense, we’re still going through our own growing pain.

“For us, this is part of our growth and we will continue to do so,” said Terroso after seeing his charges go down 1-0 to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

In setting up a Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals date with Highlanders, Chiefs edged ZPC Kariba 1-0 in the first round. Bosso also won by a similar score line against Triangle United.

Meanwhile, an epic clash is on the cards at the National Sports Stadium where Dynamos will play host to defending champions FC Platinum who are on the hunt for a league and cup double.

Chicken Inn who took on Manica Diamonds in a PSL game at Vengere yesterday, return to Rusape at the weekend to face Black Rhinos at the same venue, while Herentals will be home to Manica Diamonds.

Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final fixtures

Saturday

Herentals v Manica Diamonds (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday

Black Rhinos v Chicken Inn (Vengere), Dynamos v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (Barbourfields) — @ZililoR