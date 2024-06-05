Experience the magic: Star FM Sungura Wednesdays debut at Palace Hotel tonight!

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ZIMPAPERS radio station Star FM and renowned Bulawayo leisure spot, Palace Hotel, are set to kick off a new show titled Sungura Wednesdays, aimed at honouring one of the nation’s most cherished musical genres.

Launching tonight, the show will feature the dynamic radio personalities Ndumiso “The Skywalker” Dube and Babongile Skhonjwa, both hailing from the vibrant Matabeleland region, and renowned for their impactful contributions to the broadcasting industry.

Commencing at 9pm, the evening’s musical journey will be guided by the skillful hands of DJs Keitho, Tetso, and Ayaxx.Speaking on behalf of Palace Entertainment, publicist DJ Keitho said: “Tonight marks a significant moment where fans can interact with beloved figures such as Ndumiso ‘The Skywalker’ and Babongile Skhonjwa, as we inaugurate Sungura Wednesdays.

“The event aligns with our mission to ensure that genres originating from our country remain vibrant, echoing the enduring legacy of songs that continue to captivate audiences long after their composers have departed.”

Adding to the excitement, the entertainment extravaganza extends throughout the weekend at the Palace Hotel, featuring performances by Isizwe Sabatsha on Friday and Asante Mo on Saturday. Last weekend, the spot was a hive of activity as it hosted Baba Harare. – @mthabisi_mthire