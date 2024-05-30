Expert on marriage and family life, Bisi Adewale coming to Bulawayo

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Distinguished Lagos-based author and expert on marriage and family life, Bisi Adewale, is expected in Bulawayo today with his wife Yomi, for a highly anticipated Business Leader’s Brunch scheduled at Kings Kraal Restaurant on Friday. The event, set to begin at 9am, aims to provide invaluable insights on balancing business and family life.

With over 40 books to his name, Adewale is a respected authority on singleness, marriage, and family life. He is the President of the College of Marital Success, Africa’s premier marriage institute, and the publisher of Family Booster Magazine, Nigeria’s leading publication on marriage and family. Adewale also hosts the widely viewed TV programme Family Booster Moments and organises major events such as the Lagos Couples’ Conference, Breakthrough for Singles, and the Terrific Wives’ Summit.

According to event organisers, the brunch will focus on building generational wealth, offering a unique opportunity for business leaders to gain insights from Adewale’s extensive experience.

In addition, an evening session will be held on Friday at the Academy of Music from 5:30pm to 8:30pm, where Adewale will discuss smart ways to choose a life partner. This evening event is free of charge and open to the public.

On Saturday, Adewale will be at The Sterling Hotel, addressing single parents and single young adults from 9am. He will also provide a counselling clinic for those requiring special attention.

The tour will conclude on Sunday with a couples’ banquet at The Sterling Hotel. This exclusive event will include a deliverance prayer session for struggling marriages and blessings for all participants. The session is designed to be therapeutic and is strictly for married couples, with admission requiring the presence of both spouses.