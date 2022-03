Expo 2020 Dubai ends, next in 2025

Business reporter

THE much-hyped global trade showcase, Expo 2020 Dubai, comes to an end today.

Zimbabwe has been participating at the expo, hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s Dubai city since October last year and has made significant inroads in marketing its trade and investment opportunities.

A spectacular closing ceremony that will gaze towards the future is scheduled for today at Al Wasl Plaza, the beating heart of the first World Expo to be held in Arab region and the same venue where the memorable opening ceremony took place 182 days ago, expo organisers said in a press statement.

“Global music icons Christina Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma will sprinkle stardust on the stunning setting, with 20-plus giant screens across the Expo 2020 Dubai site, including the main stages, Festival Garden and various Country Pavilions, enabling everyone to experience the magic,” reads the statement.

“The celebration will continue into the night, with full headline concerts from each artist across Jubilee Stage and Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.

“The evening will begin at 1900 GST with the young Emirati girl from the opening ceremony taking the audience on another compelling journey. For 182 days, she has grown, learned and connected with people from around the world – what remains is the final step before she awakens to her full potential.”

The organisers said the audience beneath Al Wasl’s awe-inspiring dome – home to the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface – will also put the focus on the next generation, as Expo exclusively invites hundreds of children from across the UAE to witness the wonders as the country looks to the next 50 years, having celebrated its Golden Jubilee during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Later in the evening, Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma is expected to play a concert at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre from 2045 GST while celebrated Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and pianist Norah Jones will entertain visitors with her own concert on the Jubilee Stage from 2100 GST.

“The cast of the Closing Ceremony includes more than 400 professionals and volunteers from 56 different countries, with 745 costumes created for the culmination of Expo 2020 Dubai. Forty members of a UAE-based children’s choir will perform Ishy Bilady, the National Anthem of the UAE, joined by the all-women Firdaus Orchestra, conducted by Yasmina Sabbah,” reads the statement.

Also taking the stage will be the Expo 2020 World String Ensemble, a group of 16 talented international musicians led by maestro Harout Fazlian, and talented Italian pianist Eleonora Constantini, familiar to many Expo 2020 Dubai visitors as the performer behind the amazing Flying Piano show at Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion.

“The closing ceremony, streamed live on Virtual Expo and Expo TV, will also remind audiences of some of Al Wasl Plaza’s iconic moments, including calligraphy poetry in the sky from Emirati poetess Ousha bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi; the falcon from immersive theatrical show Journey of the 50th, which was presented during the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations; and the incredible horse from The Boy and The Horse, a tribute to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” said the organisers.

As Expo 2020 Dubai looks to the future, His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, is expected to hand the BIE Flag to His Excellency Ambassador Jai-chul Choi, President of the General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), who will then present it to representatives of Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai.

The celebrations will continue throughout the night, with more jaw-dropping fireworks displays at midnight and 0300 GST.