Expo Dubai 2020 postponed to 2021

THE multi-billion dollar innovation fair, Expo 2020 Dubai that was scheduled to run from next month in the United Arab Emirates has been postponed by a year to October 2021 due to the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The deadly viral respiratory disease was first detected in China last December and has so far plagued the rest of the world killing close to one million people.

The country was ready to promote “Brand Zimbabwe” and unpack Vision 2030 at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which was scheduled to run from next month to April 2021.

In an interview with ZBC tv, Zimbabwe’s commissioner general for the Expo Ambassador Mary Mubi said despite the country aspirations to participate at the expo this year having been shattered by the global pandemic, Zimbabwe is safely navigating the impact of Covid-19.

“Expo 2020 was moved from October 2020 to 1 October 2021-31 March 2022. Companies for content programming have been contracted and have started work,” she said.

There are about 14 Zimbabwean companies working on Expo programme. The Expo 2020 Dubai is a platform for Zimbabwe to shine, market itself, including its cultural values and as part of the preparations various sectors including upcoming and established brands had committed to participate at the global event.

Last December, the country laid out its expected roadmap at the expo that was scheduled to run under the theme: “Connecting minds, Creating the future.”

It is hoped that through the expo, Zimbabwe will also get an opportunity to sell the reforms being undertaken by Government aimed at repositioning Harare as an investment magnet in the world.

Zimbabwe is an official participant at the expo under the “assisted programme” developed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to support eligible developing nations, lower and middle-income countries.

Meanwhile, a virtual forum for Expo 2020 International Participants Meeting was held recently on the way forward and availing of a lot of opportunities for participating countries.

In this context, Zimbabwe is among countries that have contributed to a children’s story book called “Children’s tales from around the world”

“This is the very first time that a folkstory from Zimbabwe has been exhibited on such an important platform complete with visual illustrations and amongst folkstories from several other nations.

“It is indeed an achievement and a source of great pride to the people of Zimbabwe,” said Amb Mubi.

The digital book is available free of charge in Portable Document Format, PDF, on the Explain 2020 Dubai School Programme website and will be available via several media platforms and the organisers in Zimbabwe are working with local media houses to ensure as many young readers as possible are able to access the book.

ZBC News/Business Chronicle