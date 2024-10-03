Expo opens doors for Bhejane Lodge

Bhejane Lodge receptionist Ms Tsungi Smally Sendeka says the facility has continued to grow due to exceptional services and activities

Chronicle Writer

BHEJANE Lodge in Victoria Falls, made its first appearance at the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, hoping to tap into the global tourism market.

The 14-room lodge, which has maintained over 70 percent occupancy since its opening a few years ago, aims to showcase its unique offerings to both local and international visitors.

With its blend of luxury and comfort, Bhejane Lodge offers standard and deluxe rooms, a serene garden and a bar, all wrapped in a stylish, modern architectural design.

The lodge also promotes Victoria Falls as Zimbabwe’s premier tourist destination, providing guests with a warm and welcoming experience enhanced by the latest technology.

Speaking at the Expo, Ms Tsungai Smally Sendeka, a receptionist at the lodge, expressed optimism about their participation.

“This is our first time here and we’ve learned so much. We plan to return next year. Being at Sanganai/Hlanganani gave us valuable connections with international, local, and regional players,” she said.

Ms Sendeka said the event allowed them to form relationships with key stakeholders, which they hope will translate into increased business.

She also said that buyers were particularly impressed with Bhejane Lodge’s signature welcome drink, the Bhejane Juice and the variety of activities offered which include game drives.

The lodge, known for its tranquil setting, offers seven standard rooms, seven deluxe rooms, and a family cottage accommodating up to seven people, at affordable rates.

Each room is equipped with a mini-bar, and a full English breakfast with free filter coffee is served.

The pool is part of the accommodation package.

Since its opening three years ago, Bhejane Lodge has created 14 job opportunities thereby contributing to Zimbabwe’s vision of achieving an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

Guests at the lodge can enjoy a range of activities, including game drives, cruises, helicopter rides and guided tours.

Ms Sendeka said the lodge’s partnership with Wildenserve Safaris, a safari company launched in 2022, adds further value to their services.

“We opened three years ago and we have grown to 70 percent of our capacity since opening.

“We have both international and local clients and we hope by participating at Sanganai/Hlanganani we will get more clients,” said Ms Sendeka.

Mr Gift Moyo, a safari guide at Wildenserve Safaris, said the partnership provides unforgettable wildlife experiences for guests, including activities and transfers to Kasane in Botswana, Livingstone in Zambia, and guided tours of Victoria Falls.

“Our trips are unique because we offer refreshments during game drives, allowing guests to take breaks, stretch and discuss their wildlife experiences,” said Mr Moyo.