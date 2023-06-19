Export competitiveness training series on cards

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

TRADE development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade, is set to host a series of training workshops on marketing and branding for international competitiveness, an initiative, which is meant to capacitate companies to effectively exploit exporting.

ZimTrade client advisor, Mr Kudakwashe Tirivavi, said the workshops will be held every Friday in July, and that the platform will be open to existing exporting companies and their staff, potential exporters, entrepreneurs, farmers, and marketing executives.

“The training will cover the step-by-step processes of exporting, including compliance with rules and regulations, market requirements, trade finance, and the latest International Commercial Terms (incoterms) 2020,” he said.

“It will also focus on how to market and brand products for export, which is crucial to compete in global markets.

“We know that Zimbabwean businesses produce high-quality products, but many struggle to export because they lack the marketing and branding expertise to differentiate themselves from international competitors.”

Mr Tirivavi said the training will help businesses to bridge this gap and position themselves to find orders from outside of Zimbabwe.

“I encourage all interested businesses to register for the training. They can visit the Southern regional office for more details.”

