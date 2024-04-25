Expose all corrupt activities on land matters, media urged

Permanent Secretary for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet Engineer Tafadzwa Muguti

Sikhumbuzo Moyo , [email protected]

THE media has been called upon to expose all negative developments and corrupt activities in the distribution and allocation of land in the country.

The clarion call was made by the Permanent Secretary for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet Engineer Tafadzwa Muguti during his presentation at a Zimpapers organised land matters indaba on Thursday morning in Bulawayo.

Eng Muguti was presenting on current trajectory of land from a Government perspective and expectations of local authorities.

“Your role as the media is to expose all the negative developments and corruption that is eroding the value of our land. Speak candidly about what must be done,” said Eng Muguti.

He said there is no country that can develop when there is disorder.

“There is no country that can attract investment without respect of property rights,” he said.

Eng Muguti said President Mnangagwa had a very clear position on land matters in the country, that they must be order as well as development that is planned transparently and diligently.