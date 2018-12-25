ExQ, Jah Signal lead Star FM Awards nominees

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Mr Putiti, ExQ is leading the nominations list of the inaugural Star FM Music Awards with six nods.

He is closely followed by Jah Signal who has five and Winky D and Enzo Ishal who are tied at four.

The awards are set for January 25 at Zimbali Events and Lifestyle Centre in Harare.

ExQ is nominated in Best Male, Best Album for Tseu Tseu, Song of the Year for the track Nzenza, Best Collaboration and Best Afro Pop song.

In the highly anticipated Song of the Year category, he will have to brush off competition from the likes of Kanjiva by Enzo Ishall, Boom Shelele by Nutty O, Jah Signal’s Sweetie and The Reason why by Baba Harare.

Zimdancehall seems to be the dominating force in terms of nominations as Nutty O is nominated in three categories alongside Killer T.

Rapper Takura, R&B starlet Tammy Moyo, Baba Harare, and Jah Prayzah also have three nominations each.

Fast-rising house vocalist Novuyo Seagirl who shone at the recently held Skyz Metro FM awards has two nominations in the Best House Song for her runaway hit AEIOU and Best Newcomer.

Sandra Ndebele’s Lizwile will battle it out with Seagirl in the Best House Song category alongside DJ Skaiva’s Bengazi while Asaph is battling it out in the Best Hip Hop Song category.

Star FM Music Awards manager Zandile “Zaza” Ndlovu said they had an overwhelming response from artistes as 1 800 song entries were submitted.

She said the 10 adjudicators listened to all the song entries to come up with the nominees list.

“We had a total of 10 adjudicators under the watchful eye of our auditors Baker Tilly Gwatidzo who monitored the entire process to ensure that the adjudication was free and fair. The adjudicators listened to all the 1 800 song entries and actually had no idea who had made it to the nominees list as their adjudication forms were collected and tallied independently,” said Zaza.

The awards, Zaza said are being held to honour and bring value to the music industry in Zimbabwe.