Extended hours at passport offices for the festive holiday

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Civil Registry Department has extended working hours in anticipation of increased volumes of travel document seekers during holidays. While the department was opening at 7:45AM and closing at 3:45PM, it will now be opening at 7AM and closing at 7PM.

It has become a norm that during the school holidays and public holidays the passport office records increased volumes of document seekers and in some instances some of them queue overnight to get served the following day.

The department has also encouraged citizens to take advantage of the decentralised registry offices dotted across the country.