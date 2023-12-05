Extremely high temperatures that threaten health recorded in Zimbabwe

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

HIGH temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius were recorded in some parts of the country today with meteorologists warning that fluctuating weather conditions can affect public health.

The rains have remained elusive as the country is recording El Nino weather conditions.

In a daily weather update released on Tuesday, the Meteorological Service Department (MSD) said while sunny conditions were recorded today, tomorrow windy conditions are expected in areas such as Bulawayo.

“Mostly sunny conditions were experienced countrywide and temperatures rose as expected, especially over low-lying areas. Meanwhile, pressure is rising slightly over the south-eastern coasts of South Africa,” read the MSD statement.

Tomorrow, according to the MSD, mostly sunny and hot conditions are expected over Matabeleland North, all the Mashonaland provinces, Northern parts of Midlands and Manicaland as well as Harare metropolitan provinces.

The southern parts of the country including Matabeleland South, Bulawayo and southern parts of Midlands and Manicaland as well as Masvingo provinces should be windy, warm, and partly cloudy.

The impact of high temperatures, read the statement, can cause dehydration and other related diseases.

“Hot conditions increase the extent of evapotranspiration as well as dehydration. Fluctuation of temperatures between night and day may affect the body’s health, with common colds, influenza, and fever, as well as asthma, being common,” read the statement.

The MSD encouraged members of the public to take enough fluids to compensate for water loss through dehydration with medical doctors’ advice.

Those with respiratory illnesses should have inhalers on standby as they are at the highest risk.

“Keep warm at night and avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight, especially during midday. Antihistamines, respirators or inhalers should be on standby for those prone to respiratory illnesses,” read the statement.

The weather forecaster said temperatures are expected to change on Thursday as Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South and Harare are expected to record cool and cloudy.

“However, the cloud should break up as the day progresses allowing temperatures to rise to the warm category. The western provinces Matabeleland North, Bulawayo metropolitan, Midlands and Mashonaland West should however remain mostly sunny and hot,” read the statement.

@nqotshili