EY appoints Mkhwananzi as country managing partner

Sikhulekelani Moyo

ERNST and Young (EY) has announced the appointment of Mr Nqaba Mkwananzi as the country managing partner for Zimbabwe with effect from 1 July 2023.

In a statement today, EY said Mr Mkwananzi has been with the firm for over 25 years and has worked across the company business in different roles spanning across audit, forensic, consulting, and business development.

“EY is proud to announce that Ngaba Mkwananzi will succeed Walter Mupanguri as the country managing partner of Zimbabwe with effect from July 1, 2023.

“Mkwananzi has experience with our leadership team and is a dynamic, adaptable, and resilient leader with a passion for driving growth across our practice in Zimbabwe,” reads the statement.

“He is currently leading the consulting practice helping clients across a wide range of industries including banking, insurance, mining, manufacturing, and telecommunications.”

Mr Mkwananzi is a Chartered Accountant and holds an MPhil in Corporate Strategy from the University of Pretoria.

He is a member of the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe (OD) and has previously served on a number of Institute of Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe committees.

