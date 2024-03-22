Ezebhubesi The Lion Pride’s latest project explores dynamics of long-distance relationships

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

SOUTH Africa-based musician Ezebhubesi The Lion Pride has delved into the complexities of long-distance relationships with his latest single release.

In his new track titled “Dilika Ntaba” featuring Candy Ncube, Ezebhubesi The Lion Pride addresses the challenges faced by individuals whose partners migrate to countries like South Africa, Botswana, the UK, Australia, and Canada in pursuit of better opportunities.

The song serves as a poignant reminder to those who leave their loved ones behind not to neglect their relationships amidst the distance and challenges of life abroad.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, Ezebhubesi The Lion Pride explained, “Dilika Ntaba” follows the narrative of a lover left behind as their partner seeks greener pastures abroad. It highlights the common dilemma faced by many in long-distance relationships and underscores the importance of fidelity and trust to sustain such connections.

“With this song, I aim to advocate for faithfulness and reliability in relationships, emphasising the detrimental effects of leading partners astray. Often, the pain of separation in love can lead to mental health issues such as depression,” shared Ezebhubesi The Lion Pride. – @mthabisi_mthire