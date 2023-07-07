Ezekiel Guti an ambassador to national development – Nick Mangwana

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has described founder of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God (Zaoga) Forward in Faith Church Archbishop Ezekiel Guti who died on Wednesday as an ambassador whose contribution to national development cannot be enumerated.

Speaking to journalists at his Munhumutapa office in Harare Friday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said Archbishop Guti stood tall not only in religious circles where he is arguably one of the few most revered men of the cloth, but in education, health, and culture.

Archbishop Guti died just less than two months after celebrating his 100th birthday where President Mnangagwa was among a multitude of guests.

Mr Mangwana said Archbishop Guti was a symbol of symbiotic relationship between the church and the Second Republic.

“The biggest issue is that from Zimbabwe he managed to proliferate his church to more than 20 countries. He oversaw one of the biggest missionary movements and so by that mere action he was an ambassador of this country who was selling the Zimbabwe brand,” said Mr Mangwana.

He said thousands would flock into Zimbabwe for Archbishop Guti’s religious activities thereby promoting religious tourism as well as the country’s culture to other nations.

He is among few contributors to the country’s education through the Ezekiel Guti University with graduates from the institution contributing to economic development.

The academic cum religious leader is among the pioneers of indigenous pentecostal churches and opened Bible schools in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique and Ghana where he trained more than 4 000 people from 55 countries.

“We have a few universities in the country and his is one of them. His influence in the education sector is massive because there are graduates from his university who are in our different sectors of the economy. He has trained pastors at his religious college and his influence extends beyond our borders and therefore his contribution to our nation cannot be enumerated, ” said the Permanent Secretary.

He said Government mourns with the Guti family, especially his wife Apostle Eunor with whom he built the empire, including the Mbuya Dorcas Hospital.

Mr Mangwana said Government will continue working with the church in nation building.

“We thank God that he got to a stage where he became a centinarian. Two months ago he celebrated his 100th birthday and the person who walked with him and anchored his walk is President Mnangagwa. Year after year the President attended something at his church and we will remember him for wearing that Second Republic scarf, that’s the relationship the Second Republic has with the church,” said Mr Mangwana, adding Government will always support the church in general.

President Mnangagwa has since described Archbishop Guti as a humble man of deep scriptural conviction who lived his faith.

Tributes have also been pouring in from other clergyman, politicians and celebrities from across Sadc