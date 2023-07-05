Ezekiel Guti dies

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ZAOGA Forward in Faith Ministries (FiFMi) founder, Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti has died. He was 100.

Confirming the sad developments, ZAOGA FiFMi Executive Chairman Apostle Joseph Guti said Guti served God for eight decades.

“I hereby announce to us the promotion to glory of our great, iconic leader Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti. It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce the promotion to great glory of our dearly beloved spiritual father, visionary and iconic leader Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti. Our father, the bondservant and apostle of God leader Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti peacefully departed from this world today Wednesday the 5th of July 2023.

“He has transitioned to be with his Lord and Master whom he faithfully and sacrificially served for over eight decades. As the church leaders and the family meet to deliberate on the programme which will be announced in due course, we appeal to you to pray for our mother Apostle Professor Eunor Guti and the family and church at large to be comforted by the Holy Spirit. Please do not make any travel arrangements until further notice.

“Thank you all for your prayers and comfort during these grieving days,” he said.

In May, President Mnangagwa joined the now-late Archbishop Guti and thousands of church congregants drawn from across the globe for his centenary celebration at the Glamis Arena in Harare.

On the same day, the church was also celebrating its 63rd anniversary and an unbreakable 75 years of preaching the gospel.

President Mnangagwa said the State and the Church are inseparable and the Second Republic will always guarantee freedom of worship, facilitate works of the church to nurture morally upright and loyal citizens.

The celebrations were anchored on the church’s theme of the year: ‘Striving to be true disciples who are deeply rooted and grounded in the doctrine of the church’.

This is a developing story…