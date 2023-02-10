Ezimnyama celebrates 14 years through luncheon

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ONE of Zimbabwe’s most travelled dance outfits Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble yesterday turned 14 years and will over the weekend celebrate their journey through a luncheon with friends.

The luncheon will be held on Saturday at Hillside Dams.

The group was formed on February 9 in 2009 by talented artiste Phibion Ncube.

He said this year Ezimnyama wants to celebrate with fans.

“We are happy to be celebrating 14 years of existence today. We are going to be hosting a big event to celebrate such next year when we turn 15 years.

“This year we will have a luncheon with fans, friends and artistes who have been a part of us since our formation,” said Fobie.

He said the celebration is for the success Ezimnyama has achieved so far through patience and discipline.

“We have received so many accolades from national to international stages. We have managed to open new avenues around the globe which will see Ezimnyama touring the world showcasing the best of Zimbabwean Culture.

“2023 we are planning to expand our base by opening a school for the young ones who will be taught dance and music at an tender age. 2023 will see our tour international for the second time going to Italy, France, Switzerland and Spain,” he said.

Ncube went on to express gratitude to members of the group for their resilience.

“I would like to thank the artistes who are the members of Ezimnyama for believing in their artistic prowes and for making the dream come true,it is through them. We also especially appreciate our promoters, fans, partners and friends around the globe for believing in us.

“For us reaching this far is not a walk in the park it requires discipline and vision and that’s what made us reach this far,” said Ncube. – @mthabisi_mthire