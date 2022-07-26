Ezimnyama ready for Europe tour

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S pride in dance, music and theatre, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble is set to embark on a one-month international tour where they will raise the Zimbabwean flag high in Europe.

The Matshobana suburb-based group which has matured like fine wine over the years will perform in Switzerland and France.

A group of 22 artistes are set to leave the country on Thursday and will return on August 20.

Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble founder Phibion “Fobie” Ncube said they were excited to resume their international tours and will utilise the opportunity to showcase the richness of cultures in Zimbabwe.

“We are excited that we have gotten the chance to go and represent Zimbabwe in Switzerland and France whereby we will have the opportunity to showcase the beauty of our cultural dance music and its people.

“A lot has been said about Zimbabwe but there is something which brings us together as one, that is our culture so the world will see the beauty of Zimbabwe through music and dance,” said Fobie.

He said they will achieve the foregoing through their play Jewel of Africa.

“Zimbabwe is a diversified society where you go to Binga you’re greeted with amazing music and dance, you go to Manicaland province you find the beauty of music and dance you come back in Plumtree you’re greeted with Woso so in the Jewel of Africa we are saying to the world that our culture is a Jewel of Africa.

“We are so grateful for the love and support we have received from Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a whole and we are going to fly our flag high with pride and make sure Zimbabwe is well represented,” said Fobie.

He said they will be in both countries for a fortnight each.

“We will be in Switzerland at Geneva for a week then we proceed to Martigny in Switzerland for a fortnight after which we are off to France.

“They should expect something out of this world, the uniqueness of Zimbabwean culture and that talents in found in Zim. We are ready for the new challenge and to creating new links we hope to increase our base internationally,” said Fobie. – @mthabisi_mthire