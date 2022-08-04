Ezimnyama shine in Switzerland

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble is raising the Zimbabwean flag high in their one month tour of Europe.

The Matshobana suburb-based group is performing in Switzerland and will proceed to France before returning to Zimbabwe on August 20.

Speaking from Switzerland, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble founder Phibion Ncube said the tour is progressing well as locals have made them feel at home.

“We were received with a warm welcome in Switzerland, the Swiss have been good to us and have shown love and support towards us.

“This has been witnessed by large crowds at our events and the moment we set our instruments you see a lot of people crowding to see our presentations,” said Ncube.

He said one of the take-home points as the 18-member entourage that travelled overseas has been time efficiency in hosting shows.

“We have performed at Morgins and Lens where it was full capacity. Things here are done differently, they respect our craft and they do things on time which is one thing we have learnt for people to take one’s craft seriously.

“On Tuesday it was one of the best days as we were with the Mayor of Martigny with the reception being super good as it was filled with lots of love,” said Ncube. – @mthabisi_mthire