Ezra challenges long term partners for Bosso, slams opportunistic corporates

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE future of Highlanders hinges on the club finding a long-term partner to help them out of the doldrums instead of partners that take advantage of Bosso’s popularity to enhance their brands.

Former radio presenter and Highlanders’ life member Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda said it’s high time Bosso had all-weather friends that will stand with the club during good and bad times.

Highlanders enjoy the support of a number of partners, including Nyaradzo Funeral Services, who purchased a bus for the club.

Other partners are On the Ball Looks, Eyethu Fruit and Veg, Sanctuary Insurance, Arenel as well as cosmetic company Bonique. Sibanda said with all these partners, the club should not be afflicted by its current financial woes whereby it’s failing to pay salaries. He said partners should chip in more than sponsors, who pour in a certain amount of money the club must use in a given time.

Bosso should be able to turn to its partners for a bailout during trying times like the current Covid-19 lockdown where no football is being played.

Highlanders haven’t paid players their June salaries and the club recently launched a public fundraising campaign to address the problem.

The campaign has had a decent uptake by members and fans.

“They must be asked what they are bringing to Highlanders. Surely there should be a cost for being part of Highlanders. You can’t just buy snacks and provide water then say you are partnering Highlanders, but when the club is struggling like now, they do nothing. What kind of partnership is that? It should never be allowed,” said Sibanda.

“These people come to Highlanders because of the name, and they must therefore, put something on the table. You can’t build your name and brand using Highlanders and yet do nothing when the club is struggling,” he said.