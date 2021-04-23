FA exploring rule changes to stop breakaway repeat

The FA is considering rule changes to prevent any future attempts to form a breakaway ‘Super League’.

Fan protests were held after Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham agreed to join the breakaway league on Sunday night.

The backlash led to all six Premier League clubs withdrawing by Tuesday evening.

The other 14 Premier League clubs are divided on whether the ‘Big Six’ should face sanctions, Sky Sports News has been told.

One senior club official has said they want to pursue the possibility of punishments because they feel there is a clear breach of Premier League rules, and a precedent must be set to act as a deterrent to possible future breakaways.

Premier League Rule L9 says any member club needs prior written approval by the Board to enter a new competition, and this official says that rule has “patently been broken” by the rebels signing an agreement to join the proposed Super League.

An executive at another Premier League club has told Sky Sports News any sanction imposed on the ‘Big Six’, such as points deductions or fines would hurt the wrong people – the players, managers, and, crucially, the fans of those clubs.

“ Our primary focus now is working to ensure that this can never happen again,” said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

“We are exploring all options to prevent that, including legislation and changes to our rulebook, and nothing is off the table.”

The UK Government has launched a fan-led review into models of ownership, governance, and the way the game is financed.

Tracey Crouch MP, who will chair the review, said: “Football means so much to so many people in this country and my review will be firmly focused on the fans.

“It will look closely at the issues of governance, ownership and finance and take the necessary steps to retain the game’s integrity, competitiveness and, most importantly, the bond that clubs have with its supporters and the local community.” – Sky Sports