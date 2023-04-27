Fab G Mshanakagogo breaks sabbatical . . . readies to drop four singles

MTHOBANHLIZIYO tribal artiste Fab G Mshanakagogo has released two singles ahead of the forthcoming Bulawayo Shutdown gig with two more singles expected to be released next week.

The artiste who has grown to be a poster boy through sharing the stage with the likes of Big Zulu, has been AWOL in the past months with many not knowing of his whereabouts. He had been holed up in South Africa where he had shifted base in search of greener pastures.

To mark his comeback, Fab G Mshanakagogo on Monday released two singles ahead of his performance at this year’s edition of the Bulawayo Shutdown gig slated for Queens Sports Club on Saturday. Here, he will share the stage with South Africa’s DJ Stokie of the hits Ipiano eSoweto and Dlala Stokie and Lady Du who is behind the hits Woza and Catalia.

Said Fab G Mshanakagogo: “I have dropped two singles timeously before the Bulawayo Shutdown as I’ll perform them at the event. Two more singles will be released after the shutdown.

“There is an Afro-dancehall song Ukukhala Akusizi and the other one titled Sondela featuring Noreen Moria. Ukukhala Akusizi is a hope-giving song basically talking about how one should get up and work hard to be successful in life whereas Sondela is a happy love song,” he said.

Fab G Mshanakagogo said more changes are coming from him musically as he wants to showcase his versatility and go beyond regional recognition.

“I’m a man on a mission to change the narrative and if all goes well, the Amafufu full story EP might drop before the end of the year. I have also managed to fuse Umthobanhliziyo tribal with Amapiano while in South Africa working with Citykingrsa and Welle SA with more surprises on the way,” he said.