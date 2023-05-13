Fab G Mshanakagogo Byo’s pride

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

SUCCESS is no accident. It is hard work, learning, perseverance, studying, and most of all, love for what one is doing.

In most cases, hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard and this is a definition of the journey that musician Fab G Mshanakagogo has endured in his career.

Growing up in the streets of Old Magwegwe has never deterred the young lad from growth but has pushed him over the edge to conquer the streets, the city, the country, and land on one of the affluent suburbs in South Africa.

Fab G Mshanakagogo is a bomb waiting to explode with his latest work where he has worked with South Africa’s finest acts Murumba Pitch, Solphenduka, Marsey SA and Emjay Keys on a track titled Asiphuzeni Jager.

Known for what he calls the Mthobanhliziyo tribal genre, Fab G Mshanakagogo this time around jumped on the Amapiano “Yanos” beat and did not disappoint.

He went to South Africa, saw the drills and conquered a genre that has in the past decade shaken the world at large.

Come to think of it, Fab G Mshanakagogo almost threw in the towel as he was about to reach the final line.

Yes, the artiste was ready to call it quits in the music industry as talent wasn’t working hard for him to grow.

Maybe indeed it was a blessing in disguise as he had to travel to South Africa in search for greener pastures where he took a music sabbatical and even got a menial job to keep him going.

The talented superstar had reached levels of smelling failure and being used.

In 2022, Fab G Mshanakagogo was hot on heels getting all big shows in the city and releasing sublime tracks that include Thatha Mi but it seems it wasn’t all a rosy moment for him.

A year later the tables have turned and all what Fab G Mshanakagogo reeks of is success.

In his latest offering, Fab G Mshanakagogo shows that he is now playing with the big boys, a move which makes him the pride of Bulawayo.

Saturday Leisure caught up with Fab G Mshanakagogo who said a combination of his talent and hard work has made him to be where he is today.

“Let me just say talent took me to the right place at the right time with God and my ancestors joining the puzzles in a mysterious way.

“I give my credit to Citykingrsa, Emjay Keys and Solphenduka for believing in me and not forgetting Jordan Dube, Musa Zulu and Noma Dube,” said Fab G Mshanakagogo.

He said the single Asphuzeni Jager is due for release by the end of this month alongside a video shot by Dubelicious Pictures.

“The track has artistes radio DJ Solphenduka, Murumba Pitch, Marsey SA, myself and Emjay Keys and it’s dropping end of May.

“This is a good moment and opportunity for me to be part of such a big project. The opportunity caught me ready because I have worked hard and still working hard and determined to even do more in future.

I leave it all in the hands of God, where I go from now he will decide,” he said.

Fab G Mshanakagogo said if only his city Bulawayo loved him back he could have reached levels no one could have predicted a while ago.

In an interview during his sabbatical, Fab G Mshanakagogo said at one point he came to realise that he has a real life to live as it’s more of a case to be gifted in Bulawayo.

“Majaivana was not mad when he left the sector and even Cal_Vin died while still saying that more needs to be done to uplift the Bulawayo arts scene.

“A lot needs to be fixed as it seems like there is no industry in Bulawayo yet I can assure it is one of the best in the world.

Why do we have to shift to other places to make it? What is so difficult for artistes to bloom yet the city hosts the biggest and vibrant events,” quizzed Fab G Mshanakagogo.

He said the uplifting of Bulawayo artistes will not take a single voice but unity among artistes.

“If you voice out alone, you’ll be pointed fingers at as if you are mad and you will be excluded from events,” said Fab G Mshanakagogo at the start of the year.

The artiste recently broke his sabbatical, releasing four singles and also performed at the Bulawayo Shutdown gig held last month.