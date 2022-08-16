Fab G MshanakaGogo launches single with free concert

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

TRIBAL house artiste Fab G MshanakaGogo is set to launch his latest offering in style on Friday as he will host a free concert in Bulawayo.

The fast-rising musician will launch a single named Manginawe where free entertainment will be the order of the day at Green Magwegwe Old Shops.

Fab G MshanakaGogo will share the stage with Cliff Jeans, Novuyo Seagirl, DJ Khumz and Fish F Ndaramu at a gig dubbed “Free Show Community Appreciation”. The show is being staged courtesy of Harris Hotels, a company that is promoting and sponsoring the artiste’s record label Umthobanhliziyo Tribe.

Fab G MshanakaGogo said Manginawe is a love song literally translating to “when I’m with you”.

“In this song, I express a deep love situation where a village boy and girl are fully devoted to each other, but due to the boy’s poor background, the girl’s family doesn’t approve of their relationship.

“However, it is said that love conquers all and good things happen to those who wait. We get the full story from the amazing visuals shot by George Moyo “George shot it”, he said.

He said the visuals are set to premiere over the weekend on Channel O, MTV Base, Trace Africa, ZTN Prime and 3KTV.

The artiste who recently lost his grandmother, a pillar to his career, said this year, he is going all out as he honours his grandmother, Dorothy Sibusisiwe Mpofu who raised him to be more dedicated to his art. – @mthabisi_mthire