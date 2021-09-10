Fab G optimistic about Progressive Records deal

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

PROMISING musician Fab G Umshana Kagogo, who was the first artiste to be signed by Progressive Records, a record label run by kwaito star Diliza and his associates, is optimistic about this deal.

Fab G Umshana Kagogo released his debut single, Thatha Mi under the record label last week.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the musician who detailed his new journey.

He said he was discovered in South Africa by an artiste named S Tick who put in a good word for him to Diliza.

“After S Tick requested that I feature on one of his songs alongside Diliza, things were never the same again as this meeting led to me meeting big artistes in South Africa.

“He then told Diliza that I was one the fast-rising artistes in Bulawayo and requested him to play my songs. When Diliza heard Amafufu, one of my best tracks that topped the charts last year, he was amazed. He then told me that he had been looking for me and didn’t know where to find me as he knew the song.

“So here we were, finally he had found me. I then played a demo of a song I’d named Isqamula Mayezi and Diliza liked it instantly. He put the song on repeat all the way from the CBD (Bulawayo) to Gwabalanda where he lives, that’s how much he enjoyed it,” Fab G Mshana kaGogo said.

The youngster who is based in Bulawayo said he was later introduced to Diliza’s friends who also loved Isqamula Mayezi.

“Diliza who has a great ear for music suggested that we change the song’s title to Thatha Mi in order to make it catchy. He didn’t waste time and introduced me to his record label partners, Mthokozisi Magutshwa, Bongizwe Masuku and Morgan Ngasengiyambuza who he had recently opened Progressive Records with.

“They showed interest in working with me and I was given the contract. Honestly, this was a life-changing moment for me and I was in shock because I wasn’t sure if I was ready to swim with the big fish. But God had already pressed that button and I signed the contract on the 11th of June 2021,” he said.

Fab G Umshana Kagogo said since signing with the label, he has found himself and is eager to churn out hit after hit.

“I’ve found love and compassion, a home, an institution that works, family and I’m sure we’ll make it big and Progressive Records will be one of the greatest record labels in the world.”

With the label, the artiste managed to release Thatha Mi last week.

“Last Friday, through the label, I released my first single titled Thatha Mi that’s now available on all digital platforms. Through my alliance with the label, I’m sure my career will grow,” said a confident Fab G Mshana kaGogo.

He said theirs is a winning team as there are other talented artistes, Mgijimi and Van Wyk who have also been signed.

"Also, Diliza's two singles Ngekabani le party and Amahormones that feature Professor have been released by the label. More is yet to come from Progressive Records as we're set to record visuals for Thatha Mi," said the enthusiastic musician.