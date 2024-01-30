Fab G Umshanakagogo launches Umthobanhliziyo Tribe: The Khuza Culture Movement

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

UMTHOBANHLIZIYO genre artiste Fab G Umshanakagogo has introduced a movement named Umthobanhliziyo Tribe: The Khuza Culture, aiming to propel the growth of the genre he crafted a few years ago, now gaining momentum.

Last year, Fab G Umshanakagogo clinched his debut award in the Outstanding Alternative Music category at the Bulawayo Arts Awards through this unique genre.

Expressing his vision, Fab G Umshanakagogo shared, “When I crafted my sound, I also envisioned a movement named Umthobanhliziyo Tribe: The Khuza Culture. Our goal is to elevate UMthobanhliziyo tribal to greater heights by sharing the vision starting with my crew and extending it to the people.

“We aim to strengthen culture through our art, educate, heal, and bring about positive change in the world, introducing something people haven’t seen before.”

Emphasising the collaborative spirit, he revealed the magic began when he met Sihle aka Noyanda in 2023, and the rest of the crew, including Nandi, joined like stars aligning at night.

“It appears that God and my ancestors had their timing for this to unfold. I encountered Sihle, also known as Noyanda, early in 2023, and that’s when the magic began. Despite being a social commentator and spiritually sensitive, it took someone profoundly unique for me to affirm that she is the one, and indeed, she proved it. Shortly after, we discovered Nandi and the rest of the crew, and they came together like stars emerging at night.

“I firmly believe that we will make a profound impact on the industry, and the overarching vision is to evolve it into a comprehensive school of art in the future,” he expressed.

Fab G Umshanakagogo envisions taking the industry by storm, with plans to grow the movement into a school of art encompassing various sectors such as acting and modelling.

He mentioned a forthcoming television series and introducing the talented individuals within the movement, focusing not only on entertainment but also counseling and mutual support against depression.

“I plan to elevate the girls, Nandi and Noyanda, as seniors, along with my daughter Lilo as part of the juniors, and my young sister Hlengiwe. I’m also considering boys like Alloe, General Mfanakamah, and Muthi omnyama to potentially join the movement, although being part of it requires a unique touch and commitment.

“Our focus extends beyond entertainment; we prioritise counselling and mutual support to combat the prevalent issue of depression amongst us nowadays. It’s about creating a meaningful impact and fostering a supportive community,” he emphasised. – @mthabisi_mthire