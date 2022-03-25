Face of Standard to emancipate local talent

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THIS Saturday, Bulawayo hotel The Standard will launch the inaugural Face of Standard competition to emancipate locals and teach them hotel and hospitality skills.

Dubbed, “Face of Standard 2022” the event will be held at Garden of Dreams inside The Standard hotel.

In an interview, one of the organisers of the event, Former Miss Summer Strides Celine Sialumba said the initiative is meant to equip the local community with hospitality skills.

“This is the hotel’s initiative to promote local talent as well as engage in community outreach programmes. We aim at improving the hotel business by engaging local people to be the driving force as this is their field. The show will see 15 ladies and 5 gents competing. One male and one female will walk away victorious,” said Sialumba.

The winners are set to get an opportunity to be attached with the hotel business for a year, accommodation and bed and breakfast, being the face of Standard Hotel at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) stand and photo shoots at Afrilodge.

According to Sialumba, competition will be based on: “The ability to market, liaise, engage and convince clients in a hotel environment. We are breaching the gap that has been created over the years where models don’t get the jobs they are trained for and during the event, competitors will be showcasing clothing lines from designers.”

The hotels have roped in sponsors to make sure the event is a success.

Sanctifyd Swimming Academy will provide swimming lessons, Lil Italy Botique, Ibrah Productions, Denim, Andile Royale hats and Sw agg House of fashion will be sponsoring the event.

During the event, entertainment will be offered by up-and-coming artistes Ellebee, EASi T.R.T, Majoer Prodi, Homeboi, Kevin, Ace Zella Just to mention a few

Sialumba said guests at the event will be subjected to five-star treatment.

“The guests will be served with the hotel’s signature dishes and starters. The bar and restaurant will have a full hands-on deck to make sure that people enjoy.”

The hosts will be Andile Ncube and Thandeka the loud one, while adjudicators will include former Miss Summer Strides Celine Sialumba, CEO and director of Andile Royale Fungai Ngwenya, Bella Luna Modelling Agency owner Dudu Phakathi, former Medusa model Estelle Ncube.

The Face of Standard is set to be held annually.