Faces behind Mpilo Hospital’s miracle surgeries

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

DR Michael Nuara, a seasoned surgeon from Seattle, Washington in the United States of America stepped off the plane into the warm embrace of Bulawayo, his first trip to Africa.

He travelled to Zimbabwe with Operation of Hope, a non-profit organisation providing free cleft lip and palate surgeries to needy children.

Over the past two weeks, Dr Nuara, with a team of 15 other volunteers from the United States and Canada conducted dozens of surgeries, each with a meticulous dance of skill and care.

The children, many of whom had faced social stigma and health complications due to their birth defects, left Mpilo Central Hospital with a new lease of life and self-confidence.

“It was my first time with this organisation and it’s been eye-opening and wonderful weeks, I enjoyed learning about the culture of Zimbabwe and being able to help the people as much as I can,” said Dr Nuara.

“We’ve been doing surgeries for mostly children, but some adults as well. It was also nice to work with them in the local staff of the hospital and get to understand how another healthcare system works.

“I’ve done trips similar to this in other countries. This is my first time in Africa, so I thank the Bulawayo people for welcoming us here and it’s been a pleasure to learn about their culture and systems.”

Dr Nuara said he was shocked to experience something different from what history books and media reports say about the Zimbabwean culture. “The warmth and the spirit of the people is worth dying for and I noted that they have a crazy love for music and dance, which also rings well with me,” he said.

“The staff at the hospital seems to become more and more familiar with our techniques and we hope that there are many years ahead, of more abilities to collaborate.”

As the surgical camp ended last Friday, Dr Nuara knew that his experiences in Bulawayo would stay with him forever. “The warmth and co-operation of the Zimbabwean people left an indelible mark on my heart, reminding me why I became a surgeon in the first place—to heal, to connect and make a difference in the world,” he said.

“I will miss this warmth and the culture although the past days were hectic. If an opportunity presents itself, I’m going to come back to this beautiful country and people.”

For Dr John Paschen, a paediatrician from the USA, his seventh trip to Bulawayo has been rewarding.

“So, I help in the screening clinic to ensure that kids and adults are ready for surgery. Then I help with complications if any, guiding the nurses in the post-anesthesia recovery room and how to take care of them,” he said.

“As always, this was a rewarding trip for all of us, it gives me joy to see people celebrate pretty simple procedures,” he added.

“I’ve seen surgeries in my 30-plus years career and these surgeons do as good of a job as anyone I’ve ever seen anywhere. So, it’s not only that they’re getting free surgeries, they’re getting great surgeries and that is why we keep coming back.”

Sister Lacy Willhite from Texas said she enjoyed the warm smiles from mothers whose babies had undergone successful surgery.

“I’ve been a pediatric nurse for eight years, so I do this specifically, even in the United States. I wanted to come here because it’s been a lifelong goal of mine to use what God has given me, my talents in being the hands and feet of God, which is why I want to do it,” she said.

“I’ve loved all the wonderful people I’ve met here, the Zimbabwean people are so incredible.”

Sister Willhite said her favorite part was seeing the before and after experiences and how happy the mothers were post-surgery when they saw their children for the first time.

“The kids are all beautiful before and after, but the hope on the mom’s face makes it all worth it to be here. I want to come back again and do this over and over and I love how many lives we’ve been able to change this week already,” she told Chronicle.

Her role as a floor nurse afforded her a chance to interact with all the children after they had surgeries.

“We made some jewelry and we’ll continue doing everything to bring smiles to mothers and children who have had to suffer in the past due to birth defects,” she said.