Fact-checking platform launched

Seasoned journalists, Ms Lifaqane Nare is the executive director.

The organisation was set up for the purposes of creating a fact-checking and media literacy platform to provide fact-checking services in the country, train journalists and citizens in fact-checking and media literacy and support universities in fact-checking and media literacy-related research work.Giving a keynote address, National University of Science and Technology journalism senior lecturer, Dr Mphathisi Ndlovu said the establishment of the organization will go a long way in curbing the spread of inaccurate information churned out in most social media outlets.

He said citizens are sharing information without any gatekeeping mechanisms and in a post-truth era, people believe what appeals to their emotions rather than what is objective reality.

“The work done by Fact Check Zimbabwe is very important. This will give Zimbabweans a platform to access fack-checked or verified. For every fact there are counter facts which may be difficult to prove,” said Dr Ndlovu.