Fact-checking platform launched

A new fact-checking media organization – Fact Check Zimbabwe Media Lab was launched in Bulawayo today.
Over 20 journalists from various media houses and media scholars attended the event.
In attendance was Chronicle Editor, Lawson Mabhena, Deputy Editor Nduduzo Tshuma, Senior Chronicle Reporter Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu, Sunday News Editor, Limukani Ncube and Senior Reporter, Robin Muchetu.
The organisation was set up for the purposes of creating a fact-checking and media literacy platform to provide fact-checking services in the country, train journalists and citizens in fact-checking and media literacy and support universities in fact-checking and media literacy-related research work.Giving a keynote address, National University of Science and Technology journalism senior lecturer, Dr Mphathisi Ndlovu said the establishment of the organization will go a long way in curbing the spread of inaccurate information churned out in most social media outlets.
He said citizens are sharing information without any gatekeeping mechanisms and in a post-truth era, people believe what appeals to their emotions rather than what is objective reality.
“The work done by Fact Check Zimbabwe is very important. This will give Zimbabweans a platform to access fack-checked or verified. For every fact there are counter facts which may be difficult to prove,” said Dr Ndlovu.