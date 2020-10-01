Fadza Mutengi hitmaker Poptain tops Trace video charts

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Man of the moment Poptain known for his hit Fadza Mutengi seems to be on a roll as he is doing wonders by also topping charts in the worldwide acclaimed music channel Trace Africa.

This comes after the song, which made him known to the masses out there titled Munhu Wenyama was on position one on Trace Africa’s Sound System, a chart which highlights the top 10 biggest songs in Africa.

The track through its video shot by Director Kmane entered Trace Africa’s Sound System at number 10 on the June 6 and thereafter climbed the charts all the way to number one on July 21 and then stayed there for the next five weeks. It then went between number two to five over the course of the next few weeks and got back to number one last week.

Commenting on the success of being rated one of the biggest African musicians, Poptain said: “The song produced by Leekay, talks about how at the end day we are all human, and no one should be judged by their actions as we are all the same and we all have weakness.

“It’s an honour to be getting such support from all over the continent and I’ll continue to churn out hit after hit.”

Listening to the track, Poptain delivers the reggae song with a Zimbabwean twist including chiShona language in his delivery, and introduces a new and exciting Zimbabwean sound that is sure to lead the way in the next generation of Zimbabwean music.

