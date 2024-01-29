Fadzayi Mahere officially quits Parliament, follows Chamisa

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reportr

HARARE’S Mount Pleasant legislator, Ms Fadzayi Mahere, has with immediate effect resigned from Parliament as the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) representative in solidarity with Mr Nelson Chamisa who quit his party last week.

The embattled opposition CCC leader conceded losing control of the party he formed two years ago.

It is the second time Mr Chamisa has lost control of a political party as he initially lost control of MDC-Alliance to Mr Douglas Mwonzora.

Since last year, CCC has been facing internal fissures after the party’s interim secretary general Mr Sengenzo Tshabangu started recalling elected members as the confusion and infighting within the party continues to escalate.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, dated January 29, 2024, which Ms Mahere shared on her X page, she said her resignation was in line with Section 129 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

“I confirm that I was sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Mt Pleasant Constituency on the 7th of September 2023 under the Citizens’ Coalition for Change political party.

“I, hereby, tender written notice of my resignation from Parliament with immediate effect in accordance with Section 129(1) (b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” read the letter.

Section 129 (1) of the Constitution states that: The seat of a member of Parliament becomes vacant (b) upon the member resigning his or her seat by written notice to the President of the Senate or to the Speaker, as the case may be.