Faira still doubtful for Highlanders

HIGHLANDERS coach Kelvin Kaindu hopes defender Archford Faira will be fit for duty when they face Bikita Minerals this coming Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium.

Faira has missed Bosso’s last three matches owing to a knee injury but Kaindu is optimistic that he will recover in time for Bosso’s next assignment.

His rehabilitation is believed to be going on well.

“I think it’s unfortunate that the break has been cut short to accommodate the matches this week. We were anticipating and had planned to work according to the schedule we had but we are ready for anything. We continued training except on weekends. We also tried to work on our injured players and most of them have recovered except for Faira who is still out.

“We also gave Brighton Ncube a bit of rest because we were playing him when he was not 100 percent fit but we are hopeful that before the match on Sunday everyone will be available,” said Kaindu.

The coach and his assistant Agent Sawu have been spotted at various Zifa Southern Region Division One games. “We are still trying to see where we can identify talent. We are also looking at the age where we can develop those players. My team is also watching our own juniors and I think they are doing well.

It’s unfortunate the goals are not coming but so far so good, we are still monitoring,” said Kaindu. Premiership football had been halted but will return this weekend following the postponement of the Cosafa Cup. The break began on June 1 to accommodate the national team’s World Cup qualifiers and the Cosafa tournament.

While the qualifiers are on-going, the Cosafa tournament’s postponement left a gap in the schedule. The PSL announced the resumption of league games on June 15.

In May, the black and white army played four draws (Greenfuel 1 Highlanders 1, Highlanders 1 Manica Diamonds 1, ZPC Kariba 1 Highlanders 1, Arenel Movers 0 Highlanders 0) and lost once to former champions FC Platinum with a 2-0 scoreline.

In that regard, the calculator points to the fact that from a possible 15 points, Amahlolanyama managed to collect a paltry four which puts them on an uninspiring 27 percent success rate.

Kaindu’s men, who are tied on 22 points with Chicken Inn, dropped a massive 11 points, conceding five times and scoring three goals.

Bosso, whose form guide reads three consecutive draws, one loss and a recent draw have found the back of the net on 18 occasions and are on a goal difference of +6.

The unexpected return next weekend brings exciting fixtures, including a highly anticipated clash between defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chicken Inn at Baobab Stadium.

It’s a top-of-the-table clash. Both teams will be eager to solidify their positions in the title race. Coach Genesis Mangombe’s job hangs in the balance when Dynamos play host to ZPC Kariba. Barbourfields Stadium will be buzzing as Highlanders welcome Bikita Minerals. Greenfuel travel to Hwange. Manica Diamonds are at the top of the table with 29 points. – @innocentskizoe