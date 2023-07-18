Faira vows to give more to Bosso

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

YOUNG Highlanders left back Archford Faira who was on top of his game when Bosso edged Herentals 1-0 in an action packed match played at Mandava Stadium over weekend, has vowed to give more for his team.

Faira (23) was resolute in the Bosso rearguard alongside club’s vice-captain Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu and Andrew Mbeba.

It was no wonder that Faira was named man-of-the-match in a game that was beamed live on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN).

“It was a difficult match for us but I am happy that we emerged winners. We were kept so much under pressure but we managed to prevail as a club. I promise to give more for Highlanders as we seek to continue doing well,” said the soft-spoken player.

Bosso won the match courtesy of a Melikhaya Ncube 28-minute bicycle kick strike that helped them take their points tally to 31 points, four ahead of second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars.

