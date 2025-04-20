Faith key to national healing – President Mnangagwa

Blessings Chidakwa in Masvingo

The church’s role as a key pillar in nation building took centre stage as President Mnangagwa addressed thousands of congregants at the 2025 Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Easter Conference held at Mbungo Estate in Masvingo today.

In a speech read on his behalf by Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, President Mnangagwa emphasised the role of faith in national development, urging Zimbabweans to anchor their efforts on spiritual foundations.

“We must depend on Jehovah God in building our nation, brick by brick; in working for our communities and families, stone upon stone; in modernising and industrialising our country step by step, and also in winning souls to our faith,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said sustainable development and unity stem from moral conviction and collective purpose.

The ZCC Easter Conference, a major religious event that draws congregants from across the region and beyond, served as a platform for the President to link faith with national progress, calling on citizens to commit to both spiritual and socio-economic renewal.

Among the top officials present was Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka;

Minister of State for National Security Lovemore Matuke, Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira, Zanu PF Politburo members, service chiefs, and senior Government officials.