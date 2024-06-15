Faith meets medicine: Churches train leaders for healthier communities

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE’S faith-based landscape is shifting positively as apostolic and Zion churches partner with healthcare professionals to bridge the gap between religion and science.

The Apostolic Churches Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) has teamed up with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to empower church leaders as health ambassadors.

In a recent training, 40 bishops from Matabeleland South were equipped as health champions, who will work alongside clinics to launch awareness campaigns about healthcare services in their churches and the wider community.

The training addressed health management issues and provided valuable skills for effective church leadership and various livelihood skills for congregants to become more self-sufficient.

ACCZ’s collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, representing over 660 churches, signifies a significant step forward in faith-based healthcare services.

As Bishop Jeremiah Matenhese, vice president of the Zimbabwe Diabetes Association (ZDA), pointed out, “Leaders are equipped with necessary information for the welfare of their congregants.”

“As ZDA, our main agenda is to preach prevention of non-communicable diseases, diabetes in particular. We have discovered that a lot of people are suffering as a result of ignorance and so many of them are within the church. The best thing is to bring the church on board to ensure that leaders are equipped with the necessary information for the welfare of their congregants,” said Bishop Matenhese.

“We have started a training process facilitated by the Ministry of Health and Child Care. We have run another bishop’s training workshop in Masvingo. Bishops are being trained to understand what diabetes is, its causes and how it’s managed. They are also being trained on how to test BP, blood sugar and other basic processes. They will practice this in their areas of jurisdiction with local clinics,” he said.

Dr Matenhese elaborated on the bishops’ role, stating that they’ll go beyond prayer, and actively monitor congregants’ health, identifying potential complications and facilitating timely referrals to healthcare centres.

The proactive approach ensures individuals receive the medical attention they need.

Archbishop Tobias Zunguzira, president of the ACCZ, said this proactive approach is an essential element of the Second Republic’s vision of “leaving no one and no place behind”.

Moreover, training and empowering church members is a source of employment for Zimbabwe’s youth, which stands to strengthen communities under the Government’s new socio-economic environment policies.

“It’s important for churches and health institutions to work together because this reduces the workload on the Government. As churches we have a wider reach within communities and some people who come to church don’t go to health institutions.

“As ACCZ we saw it prudent to work with the Ministry of Health in this fight to prevent diseases. It’s important for people to visit health facilities because that is where some diseases such as diabetes and HIV/Aids are treated,” said Archbishop Zunguzira.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, commended the church for its significant contribution to the attainment of Vision 2030.

“Since 2019, the new dispensation is leading in the drive to achieve an upper middle-income economy by 2030 and our mantra is ‘leaving no one and no place behind’.

Having this in our minds, today we are gathered to mark another milestone achievement by indigenous churches. I would like to applaud the Apostolic Churches Council of Zimbabwe, fronted by Archbishop Zunguzira for supporting NDS1 and Vision 2030.

"Training and empowering church members with life skills is a source of employment for our youths, which all dovetails with the Second Republic's vision. Let me assure church leaders that the Second Republic is geared to support church initiatives and the role of the church is clearly defined in the NDS1. Since independence, freedom of worship and association was guaranteed by the Government of Zimbabwe," she said.