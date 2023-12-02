Faith Zaba, from victim of sexual harassment, to champion of women’s rights

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

FAITH Zaba, an esteemed editor and defender of women’s rights has emerged as a prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s media industry. However, her journey has been marred by numerous incidents of sexual harassment throughout her 31-year career.

Despite the challenges she faced, Zaba has become a beacon of hope for victims, using her platform to shed light on the pervasive issue of sexual harassment in the media.

Zaba’s determination to address this pressing concern led her to compile and edit a groundbreaking book titled Coming out of the shadows: the untold stories of sexual harassment in Zimbabwe’s media.

The publication features personal accounts from women across various media houses, sharing their harrowing experiences of abuse within newsrooms and media houses.

The book was launched early this month at a Gender Media Conference that was organised by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) in Harare.

Zaba, who is also a sexual harassment victim, said the book stemmed from the launch of the Womentorship programme in 2021, sponsored by the Friedrich Naumannn Foundation.

In the programme, they created a safe place where they shared their experiences of sexual harassment. She said as someone who is very passionate about fighting this endemic social abuse, they decided that they could no longer allow it to go unchecked, hence they shared their stories in the book.

“For me it is sad that what happened to me some 20 plus years ago, is still happening and in some instances the incidents are harrowing. I have a 22-year-old daughter, who is the same age as the young journalists we are mentoring. We decided that instead of just sharing among ourselves, it was time for us to expose the extent to which sexual harassment is pervasive in the newsrooms. Women, particularly those in the media industry, are vulnerable to sexual harassment due to their precarious working conditions, fear and social stigma,” she said.

Zaba hopes the book will spur their male counterparts in the newsroom, media organisations, legislators, policy makers, and the society at large to realise the impact sexual harassment has on victims and take action.

“I hope after reading the many experiences, they will appreciate how evil it is and that it is a form of sexual assault and violence. The experiences from the brave young and senior female journalists mirror what is happening in Zimbabwe’s society. Sexual harassment is an insidious problem that has pervaded every corner of society. For far too long, we have ignored, and downplayed this form of violence, perpetuating a culture of silence and suffering. Perpetrators have been allowed to act with impunity,” said Zaba.

She hopes that Zimbabweans can now confront this issue head-on, empower victims to speak without fear, and create a culture of respect and equality.

“We are saying it is high time we shine a light on this dark issue and chart a path forward to curb sexual harassment. We hope everyone realises the mental and psychological trauma it has on victims. My hope is that as Zimbabweans, we can now confront this issue head-on, empower victims to speak without fear and create a culture of respect and equality.”

Zaba stressed the urgent need to establish a safe working environment for female journalists, free from the fear of sexual harassment.

“We need to create a safe work environment for female journalists to work without fear of being sexually harassed. We also need to create safe spaces for victims to report without fear of being further victimised, bullied and have their careers threatened. Media organisations need to stop trivialising this issue, which has a serious impact on mental health. It has destroyed many careers. It has been a deterrent for young talented journalists to work in the media. Why should we talk about surviving the newsroom when it comes to female journalists? Perpetrators need to be fired. There should be zero tolerance of sexual harassment in the newsrooms,” said Zaba.

Zaba’s advice to women facing sexual harassment in newsrooms is to refuse to grant power to the perpetrators and to stand firm in their passion for journalism.

“I experienced it. When I was penning my experiences. It opened up the wounds. I realised then that I had been violated many times. Yes, I am still standing, yes, I found a way of not allowing what happened to me to take away what I love so much, which is journalism. I refused to give power to the perpetrators. So, I would say don’t allow anyone to crush your passion, to push you out of the career you love. Find someone to confide in. You must be your sister’s keeper. Don’t bottle it up. Record and report.

Seek counselling to help you deal with the trauma. To others, I would say don’t be a bystander and don’t be complicit. Report where you see it happening,” she said.

Asked how the book has been received by the public since it was published early in November, Zaba said she’s getting calls and text messages from many women who have also been victims but have not had platforms to share their stories.

She said the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, who launched the book, also praised them and said the Government was committed to protecting the girl child.

“The parliamentary portfolio of the media really praised us for taking this initiative. They promised to raise the matter in parliament and start debate on this very important issue. The response has been great. The Minister of Information, Dr Jenfan Muswere, who launched the book, also praised us and said the Government was committed to protecting the girl child,” she said.

The book also includes topics like how to handle and overcome sexual harassment in the workplace, effects of sexual harassment, effects of social harassment, remedies, and steps to take when it happens. The book is a powerful tool in the fight against sexual harassment and is a must-read for anyone who wants to understand the impact of this social abuse. –@Tashamutsiba.