Faithfulness is “emunah” in Greek. It describes the character of a faithful individual. It means firmness, stability, fidelity, steadiness and certainty. A “what you see is what you get” type of character. Someone who is constant and consistent, steadfast, permanent and enduring.

The root word amen and emunah are the same, meaning it is a firm trustworthy, nothing hidden, unchangingly fixed and solid belief which is not easily wavered. Some people are easily changed and swayed in their character but an emunah remains fixed; you will not be alarmed by their actions. Hence, to be a successful businessperson one needs to be an emunah; who will not invariably shock others by their actions. This is one thing that is difficult to find on the face of the earth and yet it is an imperative key to success; this significant key is faithfulness. Any nation or business that operates in corruption never prospers but it lingers in poverty. Honesty is key, people go to hell because they are not faithful.

Proverbs 11:1

A false balance is an abomination to the LORD: but a just weight is his delight. (KJV)

God does not approve of dishonest scales being used in business. An abomination is something that God hates with a passion. Being unfaithful is when store owners tamper with their scales in a butchery and other businesses so that they read say, 1 000 grams when in actual fact the owners are well aware that the weight is 700 grams. The client ends up paying the retailers an extra amount worth 300 grams while they leave with only 700 grams of whatever product is being sold. The same is true in some petrol stations where the suppliers tamper with the pumps. This is something that could take you to hell and destroy your business with time.

