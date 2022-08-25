Falcon College and CBC join Smashing Cricket T20 league

The Chronicle

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

Two Bulawayo local schools, Christian Brothers College (CBC) and Falcon College are participating in the Smashing Cricket T20 league in Harare which started today.

The four-day festival of cricket features nine schools from Zimbabwe and visiting Windhoek College from Namibia. Two South African schools will also play and they are St Andrew’s A and B teams.

Zimbabwean schools that taking part are Christian Brothers College, Falcon College, St George’s College, Lomagundi College, Hellenic Academy, St John’s College, Peterhouse Boys, Churchill and Prince Edward.

The teams have been grouped into three pools and they are as follows:

Pool A: St George’s College, Peterhouse, St Andrew’s (B) and Lomagundi.

Pool B: St John’s College, Windhoek College, Churchill and CBC

Pool C: Falcon College, St Andrew’s (A), Hellenic and Prince Edward.

