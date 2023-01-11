Falcon College fall behind Michaelhouse on first day

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

FALCON College finished the first day of the iHlobo 1st XI Cricket Festival in South Africa against Michaelhouse on the back foot where they were trailing by 14 runs for the loss of three wickets in the second innings.

The Zimbabwean school posted 128 all out in the first innings after electing to bat first and their opponents responded by scoring 160 all out to take a first innings lead. At the end of the first day’s play, Falcon were batting on 18-3 after 11 overs, trailing by 14 runs.

In the first innings, Lwandile Chitofu and Neil Rosenfels top scored for Falcon with 28 and 26 runs respectively. The third highest run getters for the side were Nathaniel Hlabangana and Zach Gover who both scored 14 runs.

Patrick Lambert took six wickets for the hosts as they rounded up Falcon’s innings. With the bat, Sebastian Hofmeyr top scored for Michaelhouse with 39 runs followed by Murray Baker and West Mitchell Inns who scored 25 and 24 runs respectively.

Daniel Henwood took a five-wicket haul for Falcon finishing with figures of 6/44 in 11.3 overs while Alistair Carle took 3-34 in 11 overs as they rounded up the hosts’ first innings.

However, their second innings got off to a bad start as they found themselves at 18-3 at end of play. Falcon lost the early wickets of Hlabangana, Christopher Mutandi and Chitofu as they ended the day trailing by 14 runs. – @brandon_malvin