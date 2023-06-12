Falcon College wins Swift Tournament

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

FALCON College netball team put up a brilliant performance to win the Swift Tournament that was played over the weekend at South Eastern College in Chiredzi.

The Esigodini-based side emerged victorious after a closely contested 15-13 win over the hosts, South Eastern College to claim the top honours. They won all their matches.

On their road to victory, Falcon College opened their campaign with a comfortable 16-1 win over St. John’s College and followed it up with yet another commanding victory over the hosts. They won their encounter against the hosts, 10-4.

In their third match. The Ladies in Blue, as the team is affectionately known, convincingly won 16-6 against Dominican Convent Bulawayo, a victory that saw them set up a date against Dominican Convent Harare in the semi-finals.

In the semis, Falcon College put up yet another brilliant performance, winning 18-2 to eventually go to the final and win it. Philippa McKechnie was named the tournament’s best shooter as her team returned home as the best side. – @brandon_malvin