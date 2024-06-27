Falling workplace productivity: Are employees becoming lazy or it is managers’ fault?

Muhammad Suleman

For every business owner or manager, profit is the utmost goal and different factors, including economic policies, competition, and employee productivity influence it.

Unfortunately, the economy and employee productivity have not been too favorable for many businesses.

While companies have less control over the overall economy of the countries where they operate, employees’ productivity is their personal problem.

The higher the employee productivity of a company, the lesser their cost of production and invariably, increased profit.

The last few years have recorded the worst worker productivity when compared to the last seven decades, a development that worries everyone in the business world.

Are employees becoming lazy?

The workplace has gone through a series of changes over the past few years. More than ever, companies were forced to adopt remote work arrangements. In addition to this, they were also affected by quiet quitting.

Some managers have argued that remote work reduces productivity, while workers claim it makes them more productive. Surprisingly, the results of studies on the subject are also contrasting. However, hybrid work has been reported to have the best positive impact on productivity.

Aside from the change in work arrangement, employees are facing more stress. With the uncertain economic outlook, companies are laying off workers and are reluctant to hire new employees, thus increasing the workload for their existing workforce, and thereby reducing productivity.

Another factor to consider in evaluating whether employees’ laziness is the cause of reduced productivity is the change in workers’ generation.

Gen Z and millennials have been estimated to make up 38 percent of the global workforce. This percentage is expected to rise to about 58 percent by 2030.

Millennials are workers born between 1981 and 1996, while Gen Z are those born after 1996.

Many managers have, however, complained about the work habits of Gen Zers, with some bluntly describing them as “lazy”.

Some managers interviewed by The Wall Street Journal claimed Gen Zers are less productive because they lack hands-on learning, which is needed for completing basic tasks on the job.

These young workers, however, blamed stress and anxiety for their inability to self-start. Gen Zs are more likely to demand a work-life balance than older generations.

They are also more concerned about the environment and the state of the world. A survey conducted by Deloitte revealed that over 40 percent of Gen Zs rejected tasks due to ethical concerns.

Nearly four in 10 (44% of Gen Zs and 37% of millennials) say they have rejected assignments due to ethical concerns. All of these are behaviors that are less common in older generations that most managers are used to interacting with.

Managers’ role in employee productivity

Managers play a crucial role in influencing employee productivity. They have direct contact with workers almost daily and act as a bridge between the organization’s goals and individual employee’s contributions.

Every team is composed of individuals with different needs related to morale, motivation, and clarity which result in varying degrees of performance. Only great managers can effectively harness these diverging skills and personalities to maximize productivity.

Unfortunately for many companies, people appointed as managers are incompetent for the role, while workers who possess the inherent talent to manage are relegated to being typical team members.

With over 10,000 Baby Boomers per day reaching the age of 65, in 2030, Gen Z is expected to constitute about 30 percent of the workforce by 2030.

For optimal productivity, managers need to be well-equipped and prepared to accommodate this new generation of workers.

For instance, Gen Zs typically seek employers who offer workplace flexibility. While older generations may struggle with the challenge of remote working, this generation adapts more quickly to it as they are more adept at technology usage.

Since remote working culture limits workplace interactions, managers may need to deploy structured mentoring to ensure that new hires are coached and guided to internalize the organization’s culture.

How to boost productivity without overworking employees

Working more hours does not automatically translate to more productivity. A 2023 Q1 report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated people worked 2.3 percent more hours but produced 5.4 percent less output.

Below are some effective strategies to boost productivity without making your workers work overtime:

Set clear goals and expectations

Employees are more likely to be productive if they know what is expected of them and how their input contributes to the overall success of the organization. Set a Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goal.

Create an employee recognition program

Recognizing and appreciating employees for their dedication can significantly boost their productivity and loyalty to the company. This can be as simple as presenting them awards for achieving certain milestones.

Workers who feel appreciated are more likely to be more satisfied with their organization. Surprisingly, only a few managers are leveraging this strategy.

It is important to note that an employee recognition program will only be effective if the recognition is honest, authentic, and individualized to how each employee wants to be recognized.

Focus on efficiency

Create a work environment that promotes efficiency. Scrap unnecessary meetings, sometimes, the information can be relayed through alternative communication channels like email and memos.

Ensure employees are provided with the necessary and functioning tools needed for efficiently doing their work. For instance, many professionals use equipment like computers to perform their tasks, when this equipment malfunctions, it can significantly affect productivity.

Also, streamline workflows, discourage multitasking, and warn against taking too much in a bid to help coworkers.

Leverage technology

Technology is designed to make task completion easier and faster. Deploy tools that can automate repetitive tasks, and handle communications and project management.

Not all technologies are appropriate for your organization. Using the wrong technology can further reduce productivity instead of improving it.

Likewise, only deploy technology where it is needed. Ensure the cost is rightly reflected in the productivity.

Encourage work-life balance

Encourage your workers to take breaks and vacations. Always emphasize the importance of a healthy work-life balance and discourage working long hours.

Employees who have a healthy work-life balance are more productive because they usually experience improved mental and physical health.

Workers with a healthy work-life balance are more likely to enjoy their jobs and feel satisfied with their careers.