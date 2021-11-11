Famed Bulawayo doctor gets heroine’s send-off

Pallbearers carry the body of the late liberation war hero Doctor Fallala in Bulawayo yesterday

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

Dr Muriel Selma Fallala (69) was buried yesterday at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo which is reserved for the city’s luminaries.

Scores of mourners, mainly doctors, yesterday thronged the Amphitheatre to celebrate Dr Fallala’s life following her death last week in a car crash.

Mourners said circumstances surrounding Dr Fallala’s death speak to how selfless and dedicated she was to her work.

Dr Fallala died while rushing to Galen House to attend to a patient.

She was described as a humble servant of the people who spoke candidly and was never compromising on her principles.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube delivered President Mnangagwa’s condolence message to the family during the burial service.

“Bulawayo has become poorer following the death of one of its fountains of knowledge. I’m here to deliver a message that is coming from the President after we informed him about Dr Fallala’s death. The President has declared Dr Fallala a liberation war hero in recognition of her works. The President has extended condolence messages to Dr Fallala’s family, doctors and others workers in the health sector following the loss of their colleague,” said Minister Ncube.

She said Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care last Friday visited the Fallala family to pay his condolences.

Minister Ncube went down memory lane, revisiting how Dr Fallala saved her life about 32 years ago as she delivered her twins.

“I still remember in 1989 when I was delivering my twins at Mpilo Central Hospital there were some complications but she saved my life. When I heard of her death I was reminded of that 1989 delivery when she saved me. Some women lose their babies or die while giving birth and I am among those who were saved by doctors like Dr Fallala.

“She was committed to saving lives and we are told that her accident occurred as she was on her way to attend to a patient.

“One of the speakers today has said Esihle Kasidleli and indeed we have lost a jewel as a city,” said Minister Ncube.

She said Dr Fallala was a freedom fighter but was too busy with her work to the extent of forgoing vetting hence it was difficult to compile her war biography.

Fortunately, individuals like Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube were available to provide background on how she had joined the struggle.

Rtd Col Dube said he remained close to Dr Fallala even after independence.

“The reason why she did not go to the front when she joined the liberation struggle is that she was among those sent on scholarships to train as engineers, doctors and lawyers in preparation for self-rule.

“Dr Fallala was sent to Kenya and then to Russia where I was and I assisted her in various ways,” said Rtd Col Dube.

He said Dr Fallala was a patriot of unquestionable credentials who remained in the country despite the economic challenges which saw a number of doctors leaving the country for greener pastures.

Rtd Col Dube said he used to chat with Dr Fallala and she would raise concern over the country’s currency, and he would respond by saying the currency will improve when the economy stabilises.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya told mourners that he was with Dr Fallala moments before she got involved in the fatal accident.

“To me Dr Fallala was not just a colleague, but a close friend. Her death is not just a loss to her family but to many like me.

“When I returned to Bulawayo from the United Kingdom, there were three senior doctors in the city. These were the late Dr Nicholas Ndebele, Dr Gary Ferguson and Dr Fallala.

“The three were operating from Galen House. I learnt a lot from them as I set out to open my surgery.

“Over the years, I had become very close to Dr Fallala and she is the one who delivered my last two minor children. Dadewethu isitsha esihle kasidleli,” said Prof Ngwenya.

Bulawayo Provincial Medical Director Dr Maphios Siamuchembu, who represented Vice President Chiwenga said it would be difficult for anyone to fit in Dr Fallala’s shoes.

“The Vice President has asked me to represent him as we mourn Dr Fallala. We mourn with the family and as a medical fraternity we have lost a dedicated cadre whose contributions at Galen House, Mpilo Central Hospital and National University of Science and Technology are invaluable.

“She was a pacesetter hence she started family medicine practice in the country. She will forever be in our hearts,” said Dr Siamuchembu.

Her family said while Dr Fallala was an ordinary person at home, her works have proved she was an extraordinary person.

Dr Fallala’s niece Ms Prudence Moyo said Dr Fallala valued education and would encourage family members to further their studies.

“We didn’t expect this kind of support from the public and Government.

“We thought we were just going to mourn her alone but we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from those who worked with her. We are all challenged to lead in our small ways,” said Ms Moyo.

She expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for declaring her a liberation heroine.

Galen House temporarily closed to allow staff members to attend her burial yesterday.

Dr Fallala had a long career which started at Mpilo Central Hospital in 1981 before she was appointed an obstetrician and gynaecologist at the same hospital in 1983 and served until 1989.

She then moved to the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council where she served as medical officer for the southern region from 1989 until 1992.

In 1992 she joined Galen House as a general practitioner and in 2014 she did further studies to become a Specialist Family Practitioner.

She joined Nust in 2018 as a lecturer in the university’s medical school.

Dr Fallala was a member of several medical professional bodies including Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZiMA), College of Primary Care Physicians of Zimbabwe, World Organisation of Family Doctors.

She was also a member of the Gwanda State University council. — @nqotshili