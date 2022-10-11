Families abandon 9 bodies in Mortuary

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

POLICE in Gokwe are appealing to members of the public to help identify nine dead people whose bodies have been lying at Gokwe Hospital Mortuary for close to three years.

In a statement Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the bodies have been stuck there since 2020.

The bodies consist of six infants and three men.

“There are nine bodies that have been held in the mortuary since July 2020. The bodies were involved in police inquiries with sudden death dockets being opened in efforts to establish the causes of death,” he said.

He said the public may help locate relatives so that they accord decent burials in line with Zimbabwean culture.

“The relatives never came forward to collect them for burials. We are therefore appealing to the members of the public to help identify the bodies and possibly locate the relatives so that they can accord their relatives decent burials,” he said.

