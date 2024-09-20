Family fight over Isitshwala ends in death

Sheronrose Mugombi – [email protected]

A 20-YEAR-OLD man was jailed for 15 years for killing his cousin after he refused to share his plate of isitshwala.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 24 February Tawanda Chinyati and the now deceased, aged 23 at the time the offence was committed, were at home where supper was served.

“The family of four was supposed to eat in pairs. The deceased refused to share his plate saying that he was the eldest. Chinyati and the other two shared one plate and the deceased ate alone. When the now deceased finished his food he joined the other three and started eating their food. An argument arose between Chinyati and the now deceased and the now deceased slapped Chinyati once on the face”

“Chinyati walked away and returned with a flick knife which he used to stab the now deceased once in the chest before fleeing the scene. The deceased was taken to Shurugwi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment,” said the NPAZ.

The NPAZ encouraged members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third-party mediation.